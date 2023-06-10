States Now To Generate Power As Tinubu Signs New Electricity Act

President Bola Tinubu has assented to the Electricity Act 2023, which now replaces the 2005 Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act. The Electricity Act was first passed by members of the 9th National Assembly in July 2022 during the life of administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Sources informed Saturday Telegraph on Friday that the new Act empowers states to regulate their electricity markets by issuing licences to private investors who can operate mini-grids and power plants within the state.

The Act, however, precludes interstate and transnational electricity distribution. By the new Act, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) will be able to regulate the electricity sector within Nigeria and it can also transition regulatory responsibilities from itself to state regulators when they are established.

The assent means that anyone may construct, own, or operate an undertaking for generating electricity not exceeding one megawatt in aggregate at a site, or an undertaking for distribution of electricity with a capacity not exceeding 100 kilowatts in aggregate at a site, or such other capacity as the Commission may determine from time to time, without a licence.

According to the Act, electricity generation licensees are obligated to meet renewable generation obligations as may be prescribed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. In addition, electricity generating companies will be mandated to generate power from renewable energy sources, purchase power generated from renewable energy or procure any instrument representing renewable energy generation.

