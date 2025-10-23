States Now More Financially Buoyant Under Tinubu’s Administration – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the President’s “unprecedented support” to states, saying the current administration’s fiscal reforms have made states more financially buoyant and capable of executing people-oriented projects.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this on Wednesday during the official commissioning of the ultra-modern Ekiti Revenue House in Ado-Ekiti, revealed that his government has not taken any loan to finance its numerous projects in the last three years.

He noted that several developmental projects—ranging from roads and electricity to hospitals and water schemes—are being commissioned to mark his administration’s third anniversary, all executed without borrowing.

“I can boldly say that every project we have undertaken in Ekiti so far was done without taking any loan. This has been possible because we have a President who is transparent and ensures that states receive what is due to them. For the first time in our history, Mr. President has given us more than our fair share of the federation allocation,” Oyebanji stated.

He described President Tinubu as a “prepared leader” whose economic reforms, though initially criticized by some, are now yielding tangible benefits at the sub-national level.

The governor further expressed confidence that the President’s policies would continue to yield positive results, urging Nigerians to support and pray for him.

“I plead with all of us in Ekiti State to continue to pray for Mr. President. He needs our encouragement. All the reforms people complained about are what we are now benefiting from. When the time comes to say thank you, I believe Ekiti people will do that with their votes,” he added.

Oyebanji also commended the appointment of Dr. Zacch Adedeji as Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), describing it as “a round peg in a round hole.” He pledged to domesticate the national tax harmonisation law to unify the state’s tax administration in line with federal reforms.

In his remarks, Dr. Adedeji lauded Governor Oyebanji for his visionary leadership and fiscal discipline, noting that the Ekiti Revenue House represents a model of accountability and innovation in governance.

“There’s no better way to promote tax payment than to let citizens see how government spends their money. With the right leadership and innovation, much can be achieved,” Adedeji said.

The Executive Chairman of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Olaniran Olatona, credited the governor’s support for the state’s impressive rise in internally generated revenue (IGR), revealing that Ekiti now ranks among the top 16 states in Nigeria in IGR growth rate.

He said the new revenue complex was designed to enhance digital data management, collaboration, and efficiency in tax administration, providing relief for low-income earners.

The event was attended by top government officials, including Deputy Governor Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye, SSG Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, and traditional rulers led by the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado.