States’ IGR Hit ₦3.63trn In 2024

…FCT, Lagos, Rivers, and FCT top chart

The 36 states and the FCT generated a total of ₦3.63 trillion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024, indicating a growth rate of 49.70% from ₦2.43 trillion recorded in 2023. National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) compilation of states’ IGR and FCT showed.

Of the states and FCT, Lagos, Rivers, and FCT states recorded the highest IGR with N1.26 trillion, ₦317.30 billion and ₦282.36 billion, respectively, over the reference period.

However, Yobe, Ebonyi and Kebbi states reported the least revenues with ₦11.08 billion, ₦13.18 billion and ₦16.97 billion, respectively.

Pay As You Earn ( PAYE) was the most tax revenue recorded during the period (₦1.86 trillion), representing 69.84 per cent of the total taxes collected, while capital gains tax was the least with ₦10.57 billion. Total taxes to total IGR stood at about 73.35 per cent nationally.

In 2023, 36 states and the FCT generated a combined Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N2.43 trillion. Lagos State had the highest IGR, reaching N840 billion, with Rivers and Ogun states also featuring prominently among the top IGR generators.