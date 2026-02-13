States’ Failure To Publish 2026 Approved Budgets Raises Concerns

Weeks after presenting their approved budgets, some states are yet to publish their appropriations on relevant portals for public accessibility and scrutiny. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that as of February 5, 2026, a minimum of seven states were yet to post the budgets and breakdown.

According to data sourced from official state government websites and compiled by civic transparency organization BudgIT, only 29 out of Nigeria’s 36 states have made their approved 2026 budgets publicly available, The latest review shows that seven states Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Delta, Lagos, Plateau, and Rivers are yet to publish their ap- proved budgets for the 2026 fiscal year, raising fresh concerns over transparency and public accountability.

Budgets serve as critical policy documents that outline government spending priorities, revenue projections, and planned development projects for the year. When made publicly accessible, they enable citizens, civil society organizations, and the media to scrutinize allocations and track implementation.

Transparency advocates argue that public access to budget documents helps citizens understand where public funds are directed, which sectors receive priority attention, and how government plans are expected to translate into tangible outcomes. “Budget transparency is a basic foundation of good governance,” the organization noted, urging residents of states yet to publish their budgets to demand access to the documents.