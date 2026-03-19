State Visit: Tinubu Meets UK PM, Keir Starmer

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer as part of his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK)

New Telegraph reports that Starmer welcomed the Nigerian President with a handshake at the black door of 10 Downing Street as they both posed for pictures before entering the building.

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Recall that ahead of President Tinubu’s arrival in the UK, the presidency said the meeting with the Prime Minister would revolve around bilateral discussions and a working lunch.

It is unclear if the President, who is partaking in the ongoing Muslim Ramadan fast, would share in the meal or if it would still hold.

The traditional lunch with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday was shelved in respect of the fast.