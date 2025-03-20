State Police’ll Address Insecurity In Nigeria – Osun Amotekun

Share

The Corps Commander of the Osun State Amotekun Corps, CSP Isaac Adekunle Omoyele (rtd), has thrown his weight behind the calls for the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

This is as Omoyele stated that Amotekun Osun is committed to supporting police operations in the state.

Speaking at a media parley with the Osun Online Publishers Association, (OOPA), in Osogbo on Thursday, Omoyele highlighted the corps’ role in tackling security threats in the South-West region.

He said, “Amotekun is a traditional way of policing, designed to address multiple security challenges in the South-West. With the shortage of police personnel, Amotekun provides the necessary backup to law enforcement agencies.”

He noted that there is strong synergy between Amotekun and other security agencies in the state, ensuring a coordinated approach to crime prevention and response.

On the issue of state policing, Omoyele described it as a welcome idea, saying opposition to it was based on selfish interests rather than public welfare.

“Legislation will determine the structure of state police and define their duties and limits,” he added.

Omoyele disclosed that Amotekun has the legal authority to prosecute criminal cases.

“Once we complete our investigations, we hand over the case file to the Attorney General for further legal action,” he said.

As part of its expansion, the Osun Amotekun Corps plans to establish an agro-ranger unit to provide security for farmers and farmlands against criminal activities.

Additionally, the corps is making arrangements to acquire a bomb disposal unit and explore African science techniques in security operations.

Omoyele noted that intelligence has shown that some Boko Haram terrorists rely on talismans for protection.

Highlighting recent innovations within the corps, he listed new initiatives, including anti-cultism, anti-robbery, special protection services, and agro-rangers to enhance security operations.

Omoyele stressed that “the safety of our personnel is also a priority.”

He revealed that plans are underway to introduce health insurance for Amotekun operatives to improve their welfare.

He further stated that individuals who have been involved in cultism could reform and become valuable assets to society.

“There is no one who cannot repent, even a former cultist can turn a new leaf and contribute positively,” he said.

To improve efficiency, Omoyele emphasised the importance of regular training and retraining of Amotekun personnel to keep them updated on modern security strategies.

“Our officers will continue to undergo training to ensure they are well-prepared to handle emerging security challenges,” he assured.

He called on residents of Osun State to cooperate with Amotekun by providing timely information that could help in crime prevention and security operations.

Omoyele reaffirmed Amotekun’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging stakeholders to support the corps’ efforts in ensuring a safer society.

