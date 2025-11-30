State Police: Why Tinubu’s Proposal May Fail

Indications have emerged that the much-talked-about State Police may not see the light of day, despite being an idea whose time has come.

Sunday Telegraph investigations revealed that, more than the cacophony about State governors using them to settle political scores, there are various factors that might not allow it to work, ranging from entrenched interests that would not make it work.

A top aide of the president had told some journalists recently that the state Police if approved, would be abused by state governors. In his words: “Do you think that if state police is approved today, many opposition politicians would be able to go to their states?

Do you think El Rufai can enter Kaduna? What of Atiku Abubakar ? Do you think he will return to Adamawa when the control of the Police is in the hands of the governor? We have similar situations all over the place. Governors will abuse it, use it an instrument against opposition.”

To the Executive Secretary, Pan-Africa Strategic Research and Policy Group(PANASTRAG), Major-General Ishola Williams(rtd), passing the Bill and making it work was no big deal. He explains why the entrenched interests will not allow it. “I am sure the Bill for State Police is ready. We have been talking about this thing for how many years? They are waiting for the president now!

The Nigerian Police, too, do not want it. “There are some people, who are saying that if you give the governors State Police, many of the senators are ex-governors. If they look at what I suggested, I said the IGP should become the Inspector General of Policing in Nigeria.

He makes sure that we have same standard of training across Nigeria, to monitor their performances, and submit report to NASS and the presidency every six months about their evaluation and performance, under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is a point for Internal Security.

This means that if any governor is misusing it, we have somebody at the federal level, who will report very quickly. And in any country in the world, the president has the power to take over the State Police under very stringent conditions. What is the fear? “Also, the police make a lot of money from this provision of security fund from the private people, from elections. The governors give the police a lot of money.

They give them vehicles as well. No state in Nigeria has not supplied logistics to the Army and the Police. No state in Nigeria does not give the Police and the military money every month, outside their budget. You see what is happening?

Also weighing in on the matter, a security expert, who does not want his name in print, said: “President Bola Tinubu is not the first to mute the idea or to confront the necessity of State Police. Still, there are some entrenched interests, particularly from the North and, of course, from the past and present leadership of the Police, who see State Police as diminishing their own power.

Of course, the Northern elite, their objection to the state police is political. They believe that it would reduce the power at the centre.” There has always been a general acknowledgement of the need for a state police, some sort of protection at the sub-regional level of the country.

Those who believe in the big centre, especially from the North, will always oppose that.” With the current debilitating and worsening security situation, it may become a fait accompli. There have been some attempts in the South, particularly in the South West, to have some sort of state security, which in the South has been the Amotekun, while in the South East, it is called another name.

The South West has belled the cat. What the South West is asking for is for its security outfit to be better armed to secure the people and their property. For now, what they are allowed to bear is a pump action gun, nothing more than that while you are asking them to go and confront people with AK47 guns.

“Even some of the people outside the country have told the president that if he wants to increase security, the State Police is an idea whose time has come. A former Senator, Shehu Sani, believes that people in the North are weaponising the current security situation to gain political advantage. According to him, “when Buhari was there, they were quiet when there were security challenges.

Now, they have suddenly found their voices. That is another dimension to it. Some people in the North believe that they are actually “enjoying” the current security challenges because they are allowing them to score cheap political points. “But if people believe that they are reaping from the current security logjam, they are unlikely to support the State Police.

“The fear now is that if the South (the whole of the South,) the kind of brigandage going on, whole swats of territory have been taken over by the terrorists, who dictate terms to do whatever they like. If State police does not come, and the matter continues this way, it may get to a point that the kind of security challenges they have in the North, will be imported to the South.”

Beyond these, the National Economic Council (NEC), which is made up of 36 State governors and other high government officials, has also not shown commitment as it has deferred discussion on the creation of state police at least, three times in the last year.

These deferrals have primarily occurred in 2024 and 2025. Key instances of the deferrals include: December 2024: The discussion was initially stepped down to allow for a comprehensive report from the NEC secretariat and further stakeholder engagements.

February 2025: The matter was again not discussed at the meeting in February, despite expectations that it would be raised. Two months later, precisely in April, the discussion was postponed for a third time, with officials citing time constraints due to lengthy presentations on other issues during the meeting.

Three months ago, in September, the issue was again not on the agenda for the 152nd NEC meeting, despite the ongoing security challenges in the country. Despite the repeated postponements, an overwhelming majority of the 36 state governors have expressed their support for the creation of state police as a potential solution to the country’s worsening security situation.

The issue remains a pending item for deliberation at future NEC meetings. This much Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State gave vent to when he said that most of them were in support. He said: “Thirty-five states have already agreed to the state police option.

We believe that it will help with the problem of banditry. I actually feel sorry for the Security agencies because Nigeria’s security requirements can be overwhelming. “All states will need some kind of local security, and transforming those local police into the real state police won’t be as difficult as starting afresh.”