State Police: Weak Policing Caused By Corruption, Poor Training, Other Vices –Lawyer

A senior lawyer Adewale Kupoluyi has identified corruption, poor training, inadequate funding, nepotism and over- centralisation as huge obstacles to effective policing in Nigeria since 1966. He said in reaction to the National Assembly’s decision to address the clamour for the creation of the state police after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the governors, Kupoluyi insisted that one of the functions of law is for safety.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said: “This provision is further buttressed by Chapter 2, Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution saying that security and welfare shall be the purpose of government. “It means that security is paramount, important, and serious. What do we have in Nigeria today? Weak policing has been caused by corruption, poor training, inadequate funding, nepotism and over-centralisation of policing since 1966.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is responsible for the entire policing in a complex, populous and pluralistic country. “That is why crime and criminality seem to be increasing by the day. “Governors who are supposed to be fully in charge of security in their states rely largely on the police and other security agencies. “They do not enjoy such powers because the Commissioner of Police would rather take instructions from the IGP and neglect the governor if he wants to keep his job.

This is why it is logical that such an arrangement should change.” He expressed the optimism that the National Assembly members would forget their differences and be able to put the legal framework for this to happen by ironing out the conflicting provisions of the constitution, which on one hand in Section 2(2) declares Nigeria as a federation, but in another hand in Section 214 makes room for unitary or single policing that presently operates under the exclusive legislative list.

Kupoluyi said: “What is also needed is the amendment and concurrence from at least 24 out of the 36 state Houses of Assembly that is not an easy task.”