State Police: The Wait Continues

Share

FELIX NWANERI writes on the clamour for establishment of state police due to worsening state of insecurity across Nigeria, which poses a big threat to the unity and development of the country

As Nigerians continue to grapple with security challenges, it is unending demand for establishment of state police, which its proponents strongly believe will ensure better security for citizens’ lives and property given that the Nigeria Police Force that is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order have failed in its responsibility.

No doubt, the prevalent security challenges are not the making of the present administration, but President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, promised to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten its peace and stability.

This, perhaps, explains why the President did not waste time to rejig the security architecture he inherited from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. The President was barely three weeks in office, when he appointed new service chiefs as well as a new Inspector General of Police (IGP) and National Security Adviser (NSA).

However, despite the President’s assurance to Nigerians that his administration will stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria as well as his directive to the security agencies to fish out criminal elements troubling the nation for them to face the full wrath of law, insecurity has persisted. It is against this backdrop that most Nigerians are of the view that the nation’s security architecture, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, as structured, lacks what it takes to effectively tackle the nation’s security challenges.

Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which deals with operation, control, discipline and promotion in the police as well as Item 45 of the Exclusive Legislative List, Part 1 of the second schedule of the same constitution, provide that the Nigeria Police Force shall be under exclusive control of the Federal Government.

It states that “there shall be a police force for Nigeria, which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this section, no other police force shall be established for the federation or any part thereof.”

The constitution, also in section 215 (2) states that “the Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the Inspector-General of Police and any contingents of the Nigeria Police Force stationed in a state shall, subject to the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, be under the command of Commissioner of Police of that state.”

This provision, practically takes away the powers of governors, who are the chief security officers of their respective states, thereby making it difficult for them to take actions on security matters without approval from the Federal Government even in times of emergency.

This, perhaps, explains why calls for restructuring of Nigeria, which has been in the front burner for some time, has establishment of state-controlled police as part of its demands.

Interestingly, President Tinubu, as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, was in the vanguard of the clamour at that time for the Federal Government to review relevant sections of the constitution to allow states to establish and maintain their own police forces.

Arguments for and against

While some stakeholders are of the view that Nigeria is not yet ripe for state police as there are no guarantees that state the governors will not, like in the past, abuse the system, there is no doubt that this is at variance with what operates in most countries that practice the federal system of government.

In the United States that Nigeria’s federal structure is fashioned after, there are several police agencies that exist separately.

While the state police take charge of highways and enforcement of state laws, cities have their separate police bodies under the authority of commissioners, who are appointees of the mayors.

Some cynics of state police believe that its establishment will lead to eventual disintegration of Nigeria because of existential threats, which may force some of the states to use the police under their respective control to the detriment of national interest.

There are others, who belief that state police is likely to be misused by governors, especially against members of the opposition although the same could equally be said of the central government as there has always been allegations that political parties in charge at the federal level have continuously used the police to rig elections.

These fears, notwithstanding, proponents of state police are of the view that the Federal Government must embark on a workable decentralization of the police force because the internal security of each state, in line with the federal system of government, is the responsibility of state authorities, while the central government plays a complementary role.

According to them, establishment of independent police units managed and funded by state governments will ensure effective policing of the country.

They attributed the inefficiency of the Nigeria Police Force to under-funding and administrative bottlenecks. Noting that it is herculean for an individual to control the police force in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, they also maintained that it makes no sense that governors, who are the chief security officers in their respective states, do not have control of instruments of security.

They further posited that it is dangerous to expose the military to internal security issues as such may over time affect the impartiality and neutrality that military personnel are known for as well as compromise its traditional role to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.

When Tinubu raised hope

No doubt, arguments against state police revolve around its abuse, but President Tinubu, on February 16, specifically approved a committee comprising state governors and representatives of the Federal Government, to among others, explore modalities for establishment of state police as part of measures to check rising wave of insecurity in the country.

While some states responded immediately by submitting their positions on the issue, not much was heard about the committee after that.

Recall that governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had before the President’s endorsement, restated their position that state policing is the solution to the country’s worsening security situation.

Socio-political and regional groups such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and the Northern Elders’ Forum, have also repeatedly called for establishment of state police. To these stakeholders and others, the prevailing security situation and the need for an effective response makes it imperative for states to set up their own police forces.

States submit position

Apparently heeding the call on the urgency of now as regards establishment of state police, all the 36 states of the federation have submitted their positions, with a majority agreeing on the need for state-controlled policing.

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, who revealed this to State House Correspondents after the 147th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on December 12, 2024, said the consensus stemmed from various security challenges across states.

His words: “Today, one of the discussions we had at the NEC meeting was the update on the creation of state police. As you are aware, there was a submission by states toward the establishment of state police.

Thirty-six states have submitted, minus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The FCT is not a state. They explained why they had not submitted it. But, all the 36 states have submitted their positions on state police. “From what is available, virtually most of the states are in agreement with the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

I want to say here clearly that most of us are in agreement with the establishment of state police.” Governor Sani highlighted the central issue of ungoverned spaces in Nigeria and the acute shortage of security personnel, including the police, army, and other relevant agencies, which are unable to cover all areas adequately.

“That is why most of us agreed that the establishment of state police in Nigeria is the way forward towards addressing the problem of insecurity in our country,” he said, adding that the Council, however, deferred final discussions until January, when a detailed report from the NEC secretariat will be presented for deliberation.

Talks stalled

It is the waiting game at the moment as the Federal Government’s promise to finalise discussions on state policing has stalled as the NEC failed to convene its first meeting earlier scheduled for January 2025. The government team and the governors were billed to deliberate on a detailed report expected from the NEC secretariat.

The council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, comprises the 36 state governors, the Minister of Finance, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and select key government officials.

The NEC was set to meet on January 31, but meeting was derailed by an emergency meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in Asaba, the Delta State capital. However, while the wait continues, the Federal Government has been advised to put all necessary arrangements in place before implementing creation of state police.

Speaking as a lead paper presenter at the 2025 national conference on “Restructuring the political architecture in Nigeria: Is state police the only option?” recently organised by the Institute of Legislative Studies of the University of Ilorin, a professor of Constitutional Law, Mojeed Alabi, said “apart from the much-anticipated amendment of the constitution, there is need for robust legal frameworks to guide the ensuing regime”.

Alabi, also said that the National Assembly must be able to put in place an act that will properly delineate the scope of the respective jurisdictions of the federal and the state polices in order to avoid conflict of interests in the use and deployment of police forces.

He, therefor, recommended the establishment of a police commission at the level of the federation, saying: “The commission will be responsible for training and certification of policemen and creation of a pool from which any units of government can recruit men and officers as may be needed.”

Alabi, a former member of the House of Representatives added that “the road to full adoption of state police is fraught with landmines that need to be successfully scaled before we can arrive at the promised land.” He added: “The issue of training, discipline, and control of policemen must also be taken seriously. Such a commission should also be able to discipline and discharge any erring police officers.

Such a body will function like the National Judicial Council (NJC) mutatis mutandis, with additional jurisdiction of providing professional training and certification that will ensure that anyone recruited into the police forces at any level has sufficient understanding, backed by codes of conduct, of the nature of responsibility to be discharged.

“Unless such a system is built, policemen operating under different control may be nothing more than armed groups for contestations arising from political, religious, ethnic or other differences.

The legal frameworks should state clearly the scope of the respective powers of the national and the state assemblies in making laws on policing as well as the funding sources for maintaining the policies as part of the critical structures for governance.

“The legal framework will need to harmonise the policing infrastructure in a manner that promotes collaboration at all levels rather than mutual acrimony and antagonism as has become commonplace in inter-agency rivalry among the security forces even under the centralised policing arrangements currently in existence.

“More importantly, the envisaged regime of policing in Nigeria must consider the human dimension of the implementation. We cannot doubt the fact that the palpable fears about state-controlled policing relate to inherent abuses that may attendant to its practical implementation”.

Share

Please follow and like us: