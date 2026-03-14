State Police: The Real Deal This Time Or Just Another Experiment?

On February 24, Mr Kayode Egbetokun did what most officials in the country are ever reluctant to do – to willingly give up their exalted privileges and resign as the nation’s top police officer!

Of course, this caught many by surprise because in a country like ours, it is very rare for senior officials to quit unless they are pushed out by a higher authority.

Naturally, Egbetokun’s course of action immediately prompted the media to dig into what likely caused him to do so when he was the first beneficiary of the change in the Police Act of 2020 passed by the National Assembly in July 2024 and signed by the President, which meant that even though he had reached the hitherto mandatory retirement age of 60 in September 2024 and even caught up in the 35 years of service rule, he would have remained in office till October 31 next year.

And according to their findings, one of the main reasons why the 62-year-old ‘re- signed’ as the nation’s 22nd top police officer was his clearly lukewarm disposition to the establishment of state police, which ran contrary to the position of his Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu.

Some of the reports even went further to point to the fact that he was not only vehemently opposed to the idea but had even voiced his position publically on a number of occasions.

For instance, speaking at the Nation- al Dialogue on State Policing in April 2024, Tinubu had said his commitment to reforming the Nigeria Police Force and enhancing national security was “unwavering.” But at the same event, Egbetokun took a position at variance to that of his boss.

He argued that Nigeria is not “mature” to adopt state policing. The former police boss, represented by Ben Okolo, feared that the system could be abused by state officials.

“It is the submission of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force that Nigeria is yet to mature and be ready for the establishment of state-controlled police,” Egbetokun said.

“There is the potential for abuse of power by the state political leadership,” Egbetokun stated. “State governors could use the police forces under their control for political or personal gain and undermine human rights and security.”

However, Egbetokun’s opposition did not stop the President from canvassing for the creation of state police. While hosting the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at a later forum, Tinubu reiterated his position on the matter.

Even a few hours before Egbetokun was removed from office, the President told governors and senior officials during an interfaith breaking of fast at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Abuja, that his administration would create state police. “What I promise you is not to be post- poned,” Tinubu informed at the event.

“We will establish state police to combat insecurity.”

According to media reports, Egbetokun’s steadfast refusal to budge from his position clearly infuriated the President whom he served as Chief Security Officer when he was Lagos State governor in 1999 and contributed to his shock resignation last month.

Coincidentally, I fully support the position of the former IG but not exactly for the reasons he forcefully adduced, although he does have a point.

My stance is predicated on the fact that despite having more than our fair share of security outfits, many of whom bear arms, the security situation in the country has continued to nose dive alarmingly.

In some of my previous write ups, I had pointed out that even though crime has existed from the time of our independence in 1960, it became progressively worse after the 30-month old Civil War in 1970. But on hindsight, we were still ‘enjoying’ because we cannot compare what we faced during the inglorious reigns of some of these gutoting armed robbers like Lawrence Anini, Mighty Joe, Dr Ishola Oyenusi and others to what we are facing now, with truly deadly terrorist entities like Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ansaru (aligned with Al-Qaeda) and Lakurawa.

From starting in Borno State as a localised problem in Maiduguri in 2002 with Boko Haram, the scourge has now spread further south causing havoc in such places like Kwara, Plateau, Oyo, Ondo and Benue states. Added to these terrorist groups, citizens now also have to contend with rising cases of kidnapping and other social vices. One undeniable narrative in all of this is that clearly, there is a correlation be- tween the rising insecurity and the poor state of the economy. Back in the 70s and 80s, when the economic situation was not this dire, the security situation was equally not this bad.

However, as the economy deteriorated in the 2000s, so did the rise of ‘bad boys’ with many forced into anti-social behaviour due to lack of job opportunities. But rather than tackle the dire economic situation and ensuring the nation’s commonwealth is shared more equitably, which would undoubtedly mitigate this menace, the government has opted to increase the number of security outfits with little or no impact on insecurity.

For instance in 1967, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), a gendarmerie and paramilitary force was set up, ostensibly due to the drums of war building up to the Civil War. Formally recognised by an Act of Parliament in 2003, the NSCDC has expanded its functions to the protection of critical national infrastructure like oil pipelines, but their efficacy in this regard is debatable.

Despite having such agencies like the Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force), Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and others, it’s like the non-state actors are still having a field day.

Thus, in 2020 worried by the rising banditry in the South West, six states in the region (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti) set up Amotekun to bolster security against kidnapping, banditry and herdsmen-farmers conflicts.

We are all witnesses to how far this has happened in the region. In the South East, the governors there, in April 2021, set up Ebube Agu with a promise that this will go a long way in curtailing rising crime in the area.

Sadly, rather than the crime wave reducing, some members of the security outfit have themselves not only been accused of high handedness, but also of often taking part in banditry! Last May, President Tinubu added Forest Guards to the mix saying they will help combat kidnapping and terrorism in Nigeria’s 1,129 forest reserves.

Not wanting to sound overly pessimistic, I honestly do not see what effect, if any, the establishment of state police will have on the security situation in the country.

I would rather have the government boost the manpower of the outfits already on ground, equip them much better, boost their morale and drastically improve their intelligence capabilities in order to really go after these non-state actors.

But then, since it’s only the Almighty that knows tomorrow and it’s obvious that the government is determined to go ahead with state policing, I honestly hope that at the end of the day, I am proved wrong and it does not just become another addition to the list of security outfits in Nigeria!