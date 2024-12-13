State Police: Orji Kalu Lauds NEC, Urges Tinubu To Support Initiative

Share

The member representing Abia North and former Governor of the state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has lauded the National Economic Council (NEC) for approving the state police’s initiative.

This is just as he urged President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to do all that is necessary to bring it to fruition.

Orji Kalu who spoke in a video shared on his official Facebook page on Friday called for support for the initiative, saying, “I want to ask President Bola Tinubu to support the initiative.”

He said, “I want to congratulate the National Economic Council (NEC) and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on their call for state police.

“I support this call because it would help to sanctify the states and protect lives and property. If I could successfully use Bakassi to curb crime when I was Governor, any serious state Governor will definitely utilize state police for the benefit of the citizens and protection of the state,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"