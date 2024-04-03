State Police Not Solution To Insecurity In Nigeria – Falana

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Barrister Femi Falana, has said that Nigeria should not be deceived into believing that the establishment of state police is the panacea to insecurity in the country.

Falana made the remark at the 3rd Anniversary of the Yinka Odumankin’s Inter-Faculty Debate and Public Lecture,(Maiden Edition) by Great Ife Students’ Union, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), at Oduduwa Hall, on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.

The SAN, who was represented by the former Head of Department, Dramatic Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Wumi Raji, explained that state police that’s not well equipped and adequately funded can never confront and contain insecurity.

According to him, the state government that cannot pay the national minimum wage of N30,000 per month should discard the idea of setting up state police.

He therefore, urged governments to acquire the vital security equipment to track kidnappers, terrorists and so, called unknown gunmen.

“We must avoid a situation whereby members of state police service are owed salaries and allowances for several months.

“Therefore, the salaries and allowances of all security officials should be deducted from source and paid to them directly.

“We must also realise that a well equipped and well funded police service cannot address the crisis of insecurity, if mass unemployment of youths is not addressed”. Falana stated.

He charged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to promote and defend the interest of Nigerian students at home and abroad.

The Attorney-General of Osun State, Barr. Oluwole Jimi-Bada, said that Late Comrade Yinka Odumakin, dedicated his struggle for growth and development of humanity when he was alive.

Jimi-Bada, who was represented by his Senior Legal Adviser, Barr. Debo Oladele, said that Odumakin was a supporter of human right and advocate per excellence for all that’s good for humanity.

He expressed that the late activist committed himself to the eradication of poverty, slavery and injustice in South Africa, who fought against oppression of the poor and high-handedness of the military junta in Africa.

In her remarks, the widow, Dr Joe Odumakin, applauded the organisers of the programme and those that graced the occasion.

Among the dignitaries that attended the event were: Edmud Obino of fresh FM, the OAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Simeon Bamire, who was represented by Dean Students Affairs, Dr John Odedire, other Principal Officials and students.

Fourteen faculties participated in the inter-faculty debate, faculty of Arts scored 81.5 with 3rd position; Faculty of Agric got 85.2, bagged 2nd position while faculty of Law, scored 86.75 and bagged 1st position,

Recalled that Odumakin, the former Spokesperson of Afenifere Social cultural group, died on April 3, 2021 at the age of 55.