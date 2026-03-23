State Police: NGF Submits Proposal For Review

Amid calls for State Police, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Sunday said it has submitted its contribution on the proposed framework to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, with the document expected to be transmitted to the National Assembly.

The Forum, in a statement issued by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos that discussions on state police were ongoing among various security organisations.

Governor AbdulRazaq noted that the NGF had made its contribution to the process.

“On the issue of state police, discussions are ongoing amongst various security organisations, led by the National Security Advisor (NSA), and the NGF has made its contribution.

“That document will be taken to the National Assembly to see how we can have a legislative framework for state Police,” the governor said.

Speaking with President Tinubu reaffirmed the governors’ commitment to renewing their collaboration with security forces to defeat terrorism, expand infrastructure, and improve the lives of citizens.

“As governors, we commit to renew our collaboration with security forces to defeat terrorism steadily, expand infrastructure opportunities and improve the lives of our people,” AbdulRazaq said.

The NGF chairman congratulated President Tinubu on his successful state visit to the United Kingdom, describing it as bold and significant.

“We congratulate you on the successful state visit to the United Kingdom and the many successes and investment proposals achieved during the trip.

“While our nation has always enjoyed a good relationship with the United Kingdom, the state visit, the first in 37 years, is bold and significant.

It speaks to new leadership in Nigeria,” he stated.

AbdulRazaq expressed confidence that the bilateral agreements signed and the new approach on issues of shared interest with the UK would strengthen the existing relationship and bring prosperity to Nigerians.

“We are confident that the bilateral agreements presently signed and the new approach on issues of shared interest will strengthen the existing relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom and will bring more prosperity to our people,” he said.

The governor thanked the President for prosecuting the Renewed Hope agenda in a way that has made Nigerians proud.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for prosecuting the Renewed Hope agenda in a way that has made Nigerians proud more than ever before.

“Every Nigerian now has a stake in nation-building. We believe that this will translate to improved security in every part of our country,” he stated.

He emphasised the need for collective effort to end security breaches across the country.

“Together, we must see that breaches of security all over the country come to an end,” he said.

The NGF chairman also called on Nigerians, especially leaders, to commit to the virtues of piety, selflessness, compassion, unity, and mutual understanding for collective security, happiness, and prosperity.

He noted that about 25 governors attended the meeting at short notice.

“As you can see here today, we have about 25 governors who attend at short notice; it’s a respect we have for you and the leadership you’re providing for the nation,” AbdulRazaq said.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other top government functionaries were present at the meeting.

The state police proposal has been a subject of intense debate, with proponents arguing that it would enhance security by bringing policing closer to communities, while critics express concerns about potential abuse by governors.

The new Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, in February, set up a committee to work out modalities for the establishment of state police.