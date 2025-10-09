State Police Necessary In Curbing Insecurity –Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas has urged decisive legislative action toward establishing a multi-level policing system in Nigeria, describing it as a necessary step to address the country’s security challenges.

Abbas, who spoke yesterday at the public hearing on the Private Intelligence and Investigation Council Bill, 2024, organised by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, said security reforms have become a national priority and must now move from “theory to decisive action.”

The speaker, represented by the member representing Ilorin West/ Asa Federal Constituency, Hon Muktar Shagaya, said creating state police through constitutional amendment remains a viable option deserving serious national consideration.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen community policing as provided in the Police Act 2020 to make it more effective and responsive to local realities. “The time has come for the debate on multi-level policing to move from theory to decisive legislative action. Creating state police through constitutional amendment remains a viable option that deserves serious consideration.

“However, beyond constitutional reform, we must also strengthen community policing to make it more effective and responsive to local realities.” Abbas said the House remains committed to reforms that will enhance public safety and strengthen Nigeria’s overall security architecture.

According to him, the National Assembly’s focus on security-related legislation, including the proposed Private Intelligence and Investigation Council Bill, underscores its determination to provide a legal framework that promotes accountability, professionalism, and collaboration among both public and private security actors.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Ahmad Satomi, said the proposed legislation to establish a Private Intelligence and Investigation Council will mark a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s national security architecture through the regulation and professionalization of private intelligence operations.

He noted that the initiative comes at a time when Nigeria is confronted with a web of security challenges ranging from insurgency and banditry to cybercrime and kidnapping, stressing that innovative approaches are required to strengthen the country’s security infrastructure.

Citing recent data, Satomi said the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported over 51.89 million household crime incidents between May 2023 and April 2024, with kidnapping alone accounting for 2.23 million incidents and N2.23 trillion paid in ransoms during the same period.