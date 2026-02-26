State Police Necessary In Addressing Nigeria’s Security Challenges – FG

The Federal Government has stated that decentralising policing in Nigeria is necessary to tackle the country’s evolving security challenges.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made this remark on Thursday while receiving the Chairman of the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), Major General Chris Olukolade (Rtd), during a courtesy visit. He noted that President Bola Tinubu is determined to implement the reform once the necessary legal framework is secured.

“It is the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that we have state police as soon as it is practicable in this country. The time has indeed come for that,” the Minister stated.

Alhaji Idris, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, added that the President has already appealed to the National Assembly to put the appropriate legislation in place.

He further explained that strengthening the country’s internal security structure must go hand-in-hand with improving national communication systems, particularly in an era where crises are shaped not only by events but also by the rapid spread of information.

“In today’s digital age, crises are no longer only defined by events, but also by how information spreads. Digital innovation is therefore central to timely, accurate, and coordinated communication, especially during moments of national importance,” he said.

The Minister described the establishment of a National Crisis Communication Hub and a Crisis Communication Performance Index by the CCC as initiatives that align closely with his ministry’s core mandate.

He assured the delegation that the Ministry would carefully study the report of the November 2025 National Symposium on Digital Innovation and Crisis Communication and explore areas where its recommendations can complement ongoing Federal Government reforms.

Alhaji Idris emphasized that while artificial intelligence, social media, and other digital tools are indispensable in modern communication, they must be deployed responsibly, honestly, and patriotically, balancing freedom of expression with national interest and public trust.

Earlier, Major General Olukolade (Rtd) expressed appreciation to the Minister for his support and encouragement in advancing crisis communication reforms in Nigeria.

“Your gesture added significant weight, authority, and integrity to a gathering that brought together spokespersons, technology experts, security personnel, scholars, and media professionals from across the country,” he said.

The CCC Chairman noted that the symposium produced comprehensive and actionable recommendations to modernize Nigeria’s crisis communication system through stronger infrastructure, enhanced capacity, and inclusive governance.

He appealed for the Minister’s endorsement of the proposed National Crisis Communication Hub and the Performance Index Framework, describing them as critical tools for real-time monitoring, coordinated responses to misinformation, and strengthening institutional accountability.