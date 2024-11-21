State Police: NEC Issues One-Week Ultimatum To FCT, Kwara, Others

Share

The National Economic Council (NEC) has given a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Adamawa, Kwara, and Kebbi states to submit their positions on the proposed creation of state police.

Speaking after the 146th NEC meeting on Thursday in Abuja, Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Duoye Diri, told newsmen that the council mandated these remaining states and the FCT to make their submissions within the next week.

Governor Diri said the three states and the FCT are the only entities that are yet to do so out of the 36 states of the Federation.

“On the state police, the council was updated with the submission of the establishment and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so.

“These three states are Adamawa, Kebbi and incidentally Kwara, which is the state of the Governors’ Forum’s Chairman, and the FCT are yet to submit their positions.

“The council mandated these remaining states and the FCT to make their submissions within the next one week, and resolved to present a consolidated state’s position on the state police to the National Economic Council at our next meeting.”

