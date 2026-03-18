State Police: Deputy Senate President Receives IGP’s C’ttee

…Says Nigerians concerns will be addressed

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has received, on a courtesy call, members of the steering Committee of the Nigeria Police Force, established to develop a framework for the establishment of State Police.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, had on March 4, 2026, inaugurated an eight-member Committee to develop a framework for state police.

Barau, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, received the Committee led by its Chairman, Professor Olu Ogunsakin, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Professor Ogunsakin, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ismail Mudashir, briefed Senator Barau on the mandate of the committee and sought the Senate’s advice and contributions to enrich its report.

Responding, Senator Barau commended the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for working in tandem with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure the country is fully secured.

He tasked the Committee’s members to work on measures to promote accountability, safeguard against abuse, and embark on an enlightenment drive.

“You must, most importantly, work on a structure to create a robust public safety mechanism and engender a secure nation.

“During public hearings of the Senate on the amendments of the 1999 Constitution, Nigerians raised their concerns and fears about the establishment of state police. We should create a system that allays their fears,” he said.

One of the bills before the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution is the one seeking to amend the Constitution to allow for the establishment of State and Community Police to enhance local law enforcement capabilities and community engagement through a structured legal framework.

To promote broad participation and inclusivity, the committee on the review of the Constitution under the Chairmanship of Senator Barau conducted zonal public hearings in six locations across the country’s six geopolitical zones, giving all stakeholders the opportunity to contribute their quota to the amendment process.