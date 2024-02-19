State police, critical to addressing insecurity –CSO

A civil society organisation (CSO), Cleen Foundation, yesterday said the establishment of state police is key to addressing the increasing level of insecurity in the country. Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Gad Peter, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. He said the current debate on the establishment of state police was long overdue because of the increasing level of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the Federal Government has no capacity to run a federal system of policing in a large country like Nigeria. “You need a lot of manpower and resources to be able to police Nigeria effectively, which I believe the Federal Government does not have. “In several states in the country, the governors or the government of the state usually support the police financially and otherwise to about 70 or 80 per cent.”