State of the Nation: Political Leaders Storm Abuja for Book Presentation Wednesday

Abuja will play host to a gathering of intellectuals and political heavyweights on August 6 as the state of the nation takes centre stage during the public presentation of two seminal books authored by renowned journalist, Ike Abonyi, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre.

The two titles, The Bubbles of Nigeria’s Democracy: The Musings of a Nigerian Journalist and Wadata Wonders: Memoirs of a Partisan Journalist, are reflections on Nigeria’s political evolution and the author’s professional and partisan experiences.

Abonyi is a distinguished journalist, former Group Political Editor and News Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, and pioneer Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers.

Setting the tone for a robust conversation on Nigeria’s trajectory will be a keynote lecture titled, “How Did We Get Here?” to be delivered by Chief John Nnia Nwodo, former Minister of Information and immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The books will be reviewed by Mr. Martins Oloja, an accomplished journalist and former Managing Director of The Guardian Newspapers.

The event will be chaired by seasoned banker and 2023 PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who will lead a distinguished array of dignitaries and political actors.