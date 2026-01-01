State Of Nation: Tinubu Should Forget 2027 Re-Election – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has told President Bola Tinubu to forget aspiring for re-election in 2027, due to the abysmal performance of his administration.

CP-PDP in a statement issued by the Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said President Tinubu’s New Year address where he listed his administration’s achievements in the last two years was inconsistent with reality on ground.

It therefore advised the president to jettison his re-election ambition, which it is “Predicated on the widespread disapproval and loss of confidence by Nigerians in his administration which has been rated as the worst in the history of the nation due to its unprecedented failures.”

The CP-PDP added that several national and international independent governance ratings ranked the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration “as the most inept, most insensitive, and the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.”

The conference expressed disappointing that the APC administration has not been able to chart any clear direction for security, economy, and other critical sectors such as education, health, housing, power, transport, and infrastructure.

The group noted that the APC is driven by obnoxious policies, which it stated, led to the suffocation of the productive and service sectors, dearth of investment incentives, the exit of multinationals, and the closure of SMEs with attendant massive job losses, the collapse of purchasing power of citizens, hardship and hopelessness across the country.

“Today, majority of Nigerians, even across party lines, are eagerly waiting for 2027 to vote out the APC and enthrone a truly people-oriented government, which only the PDP can guarantee,” CP-PDP said.

It advise Tinubu to come to term with the fact that he will be a one-term president and, as such, should stop wasting energy and resources in seeking an unrealizable re-election in 2027.