Emergency Rule: Fubara Vacates Rivers Govt House

Share

Following the declaration of a State of Emergency by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has vacated the Government House in Port Harcourt along with his family and security details.

Fubara who was suspended alongside his deputy and all Rivers state House of Assembly members reportedly left the seat of power on Wednesday morning.

New Telegraph gathered that security at the Government House remains sparse, although the two Armoured Personnel Carriers seen on Tuesday night in front of the premises are still stationed there with a handful of security operatives.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, the Administrator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to oversee the state for the next six months, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), had yet to assume office as of 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was gathered that preparations were underway to receive him, as about 15 soldiers were seen inside the premises ahead of his expected arrival.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

