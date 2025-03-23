State Of Emergency: PDP Group DEmands Akpabio, Abbas’ Resignation

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP), has called for the resignation of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, for approving President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

CP-PDP protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday, described the action of the National Assembly as a betrayal of public trust.

The group expressed dismay over what it called “the manipulative and overbearing action of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led leadership of the National Assembly in approving the unconstitutional suspension of a democratically elected governor and legislature of a state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

The conference also called on PDP leadership to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike without delay, stating that it was time to sanitise the party.

The CP-PDP commended the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the supremacy of political parties in the management of their internal affairs “including determination of its officials, membership and even nomination of candidates for election among others, to which the courts have no jurisdiction.”

According to the conference, the apex court’s judgement has “further strengthened the nation’s democracy by affirming the powers of political parties to internally determine their structures and operations in compliance with the provisions of their Constitutions and guidelines.”

It pledged support to the position of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP in the recognition of Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary “Okoye having emerged through the internal democratic processes in line with provisions of the PDP Constitution.”

CP-PDP called on Udeh-Okoye to join hands with other members of the NWC to further stabilise the PDP “by instilling discipline, reconciliations, unity of purpose and strengthening our party’s structure across the country for the task ahead.”

