State Of Emergency In Rivers Anti-Democratic – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as “Anti-democratic.

Momodu who spoke on Monday on Channels Television, noted that what the country is witnessing in recent times is worse than dictatorship.

He said, “I think it is very unfortunate. I know President Tinubu very, very, very well. Though I’ve not been in the same party [with him] and all that, we were together in exile, and he fought gallantly for this democracy.

“So a lot of us, co-comrades at that time, are actually very embarrassed that we have a pro-democracy leader in government, and yet what we are witnessing is worse than dictatorship.

“I’m pleading with President Bola Tinubu, ‘Please don’t kill democracy in Nigeria.’ Everybody who loves him will tell him this. I don’t; I’ve not asked him for anything or anything, but we love him for his contributions to the motivation in the back, which is what is going down the drain.

“I’m saying it now openly to millions of Nigerians that people are deceiving President Tinubu, and he should not allow people to deceive you.

“He should just do his job. The only thing that can guarantee a second time is to do your job well. You do not need to intimidate anybody.”

