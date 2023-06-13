State legislators as errand boys

Heightened political activities across the states revolve around governors who act like emperors, controlling both the Executive and Legislative arms of government which is an aberration. Unfortunately, those who are constitutionally empowered to check these excesses enjoy their menial status. State Houses of Assembly have become footstools that some governors step on. In most cases, the executive decides who gets what in the legislature.

Strangely, instead of standing firm to assert their statutory roles, many assemblymen prefer to act as moles. As State Houses of Assembly across the nation inaugurate their 10th legislative calendar, they must begin to shake off this belittling status of boys who are tied to the apron strings of the governors. Those who go for crumbs cannot earn respect. This ugly development has continued to fester largely because the Nation- al Assembly has become the centre of attraction.

It is ridiculous that while governors go to Abuja to lobby the President on their favoured candidates for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, they are allowed to enjoy monopoly in the choice of their State Assembly Speaker. It is therefore little surprise that governance in the states is reduced to the dictatorship of one man. This, happening under a democratic dispensation, is unacceptable. State legislators should not just be flaunting their title of Honourable; they need to do the honour- able thing which is to keep the executive in check.

A look at the various state Houses of Assembly shows that some Speakers are either not equipped enough mentally for the job they are doing or do not possess the necessary skills to lead a powerful arm of government. In the Second Republic, for instance, we had Speakers who could stand their ground before governors. That was enough to earn the respect of the execu- tive. In Oyo State, it was impossible for Chief Bola Ige to order Chief Moko- lade Gbolagunte around. Gbolagunte, before emerging as Speaker in 1979, was a seasoned politician and a member of the House of Representatives in 1959. The Jagunmolu of Eruwa was a pioneer student of the University College, Ibadan and an accomplished lawyer. In Kaduna State, Governor Balarabe Musa and Speaker Iro Dan Musa continued to live in different worlds.

The governor was a member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) while the Speaker was of the National Party of Nigeria which was in the majority. In 1981, the gover- nor was impeached. The mes- sage was that both arms must find a way to manage their differences. Governor Ambrose Alli was dragged to court on November 16, 1979 by minority members of the then Bendel State House of Assembly. His offence was dissolving Local Government Councils.

Godwin Jideonwo and Emmanuel Urhobo proved a point. On February 29, 1980, the Chief Judge of Bendel State, Justice Victor Ovie- Whiskey, ruled in their favour. In the Fourth Republic, minority members are ever willing to join the ruling party to be in the good books of the state gover- nors. It is a shame that in the same old Bendel House of Assembly in Benin, the Edo State House of Assem- bly plays a different tune today. On October 12, 2020, Francis Okiye was impeached as Speaker by nine out of 10 lawmakers. The 10 members were part of the 24 that were elected in 2019 but Governor Godwin Obaseki failed to inaugu- rate a full house. Governor Alli did not have it so easy when he was taken to court by legislators on March 27, 1980 for swearing in a commissioner without ratification by the house.

The Imo State House of Assembly is full of change. In three years, four Speakers presided over deliberations. Collins Chiji crossed the carpet and was elected in June 2019. Paul Emeziem took over in No- vember 2020. Kennedy Ibeh came in November 2021 and left in September 2022. The incumbent is Emeka Nduka. In Lagos, Mudashiru Obasa has emerged Speak- er for the third time. It is a departure from events in other states. We are unlike- ly to see any state where a Speaker has lasted so long and outlived one governor. What has worked in Lagos is not a master-servant relationship.

Obasa did not present himself as an errand boy before the executive and by so do- ing has not only attracted respect to his office; he has brought some honour to the house. State legislators cannot continue to play second fid- dle to the executive if they want to maintain some dignity. Governors become uncontrollable when legis- lators fail in their duties. In the end, the states suf- fer. This must stop.