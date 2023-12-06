State House Budgets N9.5bn For SUVs, Car Tyres, Others

The State House has set aside N9.5bn for the procurement of tires for armoured vehicles, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), operational vehicles, and regular cars, and the construction of an office complex for Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

Out of this amount, N2bn has been allocated for the replacement of SUV vehicles, N4bn for purchasing State House operational vehicles, N351m for tire procurement for bulletproof vehicles, regular cars, jeeps, and ambulances, and N3.5bn for building the office complex for SAs and SSAs.

These details are outlined in the 2024 Appropriation Bill released by the Budget Office of the Federation. The budget was presented by President Bola Tinubu to a joint session of the National Assembly on November 29, with the appropriation bill being referred to as the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope.’

The Tinubu-led administration has faced criticism for what experts have labeled as “frivolous spending” by the political class, especially given the hardship experienced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The proposed 2024 Appropriation Bill includes an allocation of N15.961 billion for international and domestic travel expenses for Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and their aides.

Tinubu’s travel budget amounts to N7.630bn, with a major portion earmarked for foreign trips, including N6.992bn for international travels and N638.535m reserved for domestic travel. Shettima’s travel allowance is proposed at N1.847bn, with N1.229bn for foreign trips and N618.399m for domestic travels.