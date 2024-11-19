State Governors And Fear Of EFCC

Share

When, back in May 2016 the then British Prime Minister, David Cameron, described Nigeria and Afghanistan as ” fantastically corrupt” countries during a conversation with the late Queen of England, several concerned citizens took exception to that de-branding description.

But they were compelled, by empirical evidence on ground, to take a moment for sober reflection, and of course, swallow their patriotic pride.

It is also on record that between political independence in 1960 and 2019 an astonishing amount of $582 billion was stolen by the conscienceless crop of political predators in an unrelenting wave of kleptomania.

That was the report in the Economist magazine of London on October 10, 2019 according to Chatham House, a British think-tank. All these and more were brazenly carried out while their fellow citizens were left to stew on in mass poverty. But has the obnoxious issue of crass corruption in high places subsided ever since?

The answer is to the contrary. And that brings to mind the gale of responses that has so far trailed the recent judgement by the seven – member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji.

Interestingly, it rightly threw out a lawsuit filed by several states’ Attorney Generals challenging the constitutionality of the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), due to lack of merit.

Of particular mention is the fact that the counsel for the Kogi State Government, Muhammed Abdulwahab (SAN), who filed the action, stated that the United Nations Convention Against Corruption had been incorporated into the EFCC Act.

This, to him, was inconsistent with Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended ). On a closer look, part of Section 12 states that: “No treaty between the Federation and any other country shall have the force of law, except to the extent to which any such treaty has been enacted into law by the National Assembly”.

Furthermore, it states that: “A bill for an Act of the National Assembly passed pursuant to the provisions of subsection (2) of this section shall not be presented to the President for an assent and shall not be enacted unless it is ratified by a majority of all the Houses of Assembly in the Federation”. Such a stipulation was not met in the establishment of the EFCC Act, according to Abdulwahab.

He further urged the apex court to decide if the EFCC Act, ICPC and NFIU Act can be applied to criminalise the use of funds belonging to the states and local governments. Do these agencies have the authority to investigate, summon, or arrest individuals involved in managing the funds allocated to states or local governments?

The Supreme Court also noted that the EFCC Act is constitutional and within the National Assembly’s legislative competence. That is the crux of the whole matter

But it was good enough that the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) argued, and rightly so, that shutting down these anti-graft agencies would hinder the nationwide fight against the hydraheaded monster of corruption. We cannot agree any less.

To strengthen its valid position the apex court ruled that the National Assembly has the power to enact laws related to fighting corruption and states cannot enact laws contradictory to federal laws. The Supreme Court also noted that the EFCC Act is constitutional and within the National Assembly’s legislative competence. That is the crux of the whole matter.

The fact that Kogi State, whose former governor, Yahaya Bello, has been having a cat-and- mouse game with the EFCC over allegation of N110 billion fraud has been spearheading the suit has, according to the apex court exposed “a can of worms and skeletons in their cupboard”. And it added that it has also brought to the public sphere “the selfish motives” behind the plaintiff ‘s lawsuit.

The bitter truth in the fight against corruption has to do with the deleterious economic effects the stealing spree has done on the Human Development Index (HDI) of millions of Nigerians in a situation that has had 33 ex governors prosecuted and six of them convicted.

What is important is for a thorough reappraisal of the governance structure that provides a lacuna for the governors to dip their hands into the public purse and cart away huge sums from our common patrimony.

Such gaps must be bridged and those found culpable should be brought to justice. A situation that has some of the former state governors, alleged to have mismanaged public funds, or fraudulently enriched themselves manoeuvring their ways into the Senate, to make laws for Nigerians is unacceptable.

In fact, there should be law enforcement preventing such corrupt politicians from contesting for any eligible post. It is indeed, of great necessity to ensure that funds recouped from such public officers are judiciously expended to improve on the quality of life of the citizens of the states concerned.

It would be recalled that back in 2005, The ‘Integrity Magazine’ published in London, UK featured the concern of an IMF expert, Nicoletta Battini, on the Nigerian situation. After going through the facts and figures on the economic matters in the papers before him he confessed that he had never been confronted with such a graphic contrast of wanton wealth and grinding poverty for any country.

That was in all his years of research. We are therefore, urging all the state governors to abide by the rules of governance and dictates of democracy, as the oath of office which they swore to uphold.

They should be driven by servant leadership, eschew corrupt practices and allow all the anti-graft agencies to perform their functions, without interference or intimidation. Those who come to equity must do so with clean hands.

