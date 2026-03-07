State Exco: We’re Addressing INEC’s Concerns – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is addressing the concerns raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the reconstitution of its state working committees (SWCs).

The party, in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, warned against regurgitating an earlier letter written by the commission in connection with the issue by the former National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Labour Party stated that following the communication from INEC, and in compliance with its Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the relevant INEC guidelines, necessary steps have been taken “To conclusively address the concerns raised by the commission.”

The party urged members of the public and its supporters across the country to continue to actively participate in the ongoing membership revalidation and new registration exercise.

“Party members are also encouraged to prepare for the forthcoming party congresses and National Convention as scheduled,” the statement added.

Labour Party said it is focused, and is on course under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman, and will not be distracted by the activities of a few individuals.