State Development Collective Responsibility – Aiyedatiwa 

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on federal lawmakers from the state to see the development, peace and stability of Ondo as a shared responsibility, stressing that collective commitment is essential for sustained progress.

The governor made the call while hosting all nine members of the House of Representatives from Ondo State to a dinner at the Government House, Akure.

The lawmakers present included Abiodun Derin Adesida (Akure South/Akure North), Abiola Makinde (Ondo East/Ondo West), Timehin Adelegbe (Owo/Ose), Gboyega Adefarati (Akoko South West/Akoko South-East), Ife Ehindero (Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West), Festus Akingbaso (Idanre/Ifedore), Festus Adefiranye (Ileoluji-Okeigbo/Odigbo), Donald Ojogo (Ilaje/Ese-Odo) and Jimi Odimayo (Okitipupa/Irele).

Discussions at the meeting centred on strengthening collaboration between the executive and legislative arms to drive development and maintain political stability in the state, as well as fostering unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s congresses.

The meeting also focused on aligning federal and state development priorities to ensure Ondo State continues to benefit from federal projects under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aiyedatiwa said his administration remains committed to prioritising the welfare of the people and the development of the state above political considerations, noting that synergy with lawmakers is critical to sustaining growth and stability in the Sunshine State.

He also briefed the lawmakers on activities lined up to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ondo State, expressing optimism that the celebration would further unite the people.

The governor described as unprecedented the political alignment in the state, noting that all 12 members of the National Assembly and all 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly are now members of the APC.

In their remarks, the federal lawmakers commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for the developmental strides recorded under his administration and pledged their loyalty and support, assuring him of their commitment to putting politics aside for the overall development of the state and the growth of the APC.