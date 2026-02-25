State Department Orders Nonessential US Diplomats To Leave Lebanon As Tensions With Iran Soar

The United States has ordered nonessential diplomats and their family members at the US Embassy in Beirut to leave Lebanon, the State Department said Monday, as tensions over Iran rise with the threat of a potentially imminent military strike.

The department said in an updated travel alert for US citizens in Lebanon that it “ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of government personnel due to the security situation in Beirut.”

The alert, which was formally released several hours after word began to circulate about the move, said US personnel remaining in Lebanon would have their in-country travel restricted, reports The Associated Press.