State Creation Won’t Be Based On Sentiment –Senator

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South, Ekong Sampson, has stressed that there would be no sentiment in state creation, noting that due process must be followed.

Sampson stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the National Assembly, on the ongoing clamour for creation of new states by some Nigerians. He said: “The issue of state creation in Nigeria goes beyond emotion.

It’s an issue that touches on law, on history, on the wishes of a people. “And that is what we are concerned with as a legislature, that a number of dynamics must be looked at. “So, what we are concerned with as a legislature is adherence to procedure and due process.

“In the clamour for state creation, it is critical that due process be followed and that a number of dynamics be looked at beyond the emotions, beyond the sentiments, beyond the clamour. So I think that’s just what I consider.”

According to him, the 10th National Assembly is prepared to break the jinx that only the military that has been able to create states. “You know, Parliament can do anything. We are saddled with a number of responsibilities and we have powers that are quite vast.