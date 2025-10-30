State Creation Won’t Be Based On Sentiment – Sampson

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South, Ekong Sampson, has stated that the creation of new states in Nigeria will not be based on sentiment or emotion but on due process, constitutional provisions, and historical considerations.

Sampson made this known while fielding questions from journalists at the National Assembly on the growing clamour by some Nigerians for the creation of additional states.

He emphasized that state creation is not a matter to be approached emotionally but one that requires careful adherence to the rule of law and constitutional procedure.

“The issue of state creation in Nigeria goes beyond emotion. It’s an issue that touches on law, on history, and on the wishes of the people,” he said. “What we are concerned with as a legislature is adherence to procedure and due process. In the clamour for state creation, it is critical that due process be followed and that a number of dynamics be looked at beyond emotions, sentiments, or clamour.”

The senator further expressed confidence that the 10th National Assembly is prepared to break the long-standing jinx that only military governments have been able to create new states in Nigeria.

“You know, Parliament can do anything. We are saddled with vast responsibilities and powers. But in doing that, we must look at the provisions of the Constitution. That’s why I said it’s a rich interplay of law and history,” he noted.

He explained that the agitation for state creation has deep historical roots, referencing the old COR State Movement — representing Cross River, Ogoja, and Rivers — as part of Nigeria’s dynamic political evolution.

“I come from an area where we had the COR State Movement, historically. So I’m familiar with the dynamic politics of state creation in Nigeria. As we clamour for more states, we also have to consider the matrix of development, history, and evolving national circumstances,” Sampson said.

He added that while the legislature recognizes the aspirations of different groups, every agitation must follow constitutional channels and established procedures.

Senator Sampson concluded that, for now, he would only address the broader principles underlying the agitation for state creation, noting that delving into specifics would be “beyond his current template.”