State Creation: Pan-Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation Backs Anioma

A pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ndi Asuu Bia Social Cultural Organisation has lent support for the creation of Anioma state.

The socio-cultural, which is registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), in a four-page memo presented to the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, argued that the proposed state, if created, would address years of agitations by Ndigbo for the creation of an additional state to end the imbalance which currently exists in the Nigerian state.

The South East geopolitical zone currently has only five states, as against a minimum of six states for other zones. “Creating Anioma state will help achieve the agelong agitation to reunite with their kith and kin in the South East, bring government closer to the people, and eliminate marginalisation.

“We call on the distinguished members of the 10th National Assembly to support the creation of Anioma State,” the memo stated. Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, had garnered the signatures of over 80 of his serving colleagues in support of the creation of the state.