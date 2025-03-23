State Creation: C’River Central Aligns With North 

Share

Four Local Government Areas in Cross River Central have declared their support for joining their counterparts in Northern Cross River State in the demand for a new State.

The four council areas: Ikom, Obubra, Etung, and Boki announced their decision at a town hall meeting held at the Ikom Township Stadium on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Ogoja, which was a province during the colonial era, remains one of the few former provinces yet to be granted statehood.

However, the Coordinator for the Creation of Ogoja State (Ikom Zone), Lawrence Alobi (rtd), explained that the town hall meeting was organized to consult stakeholders and develop strategies for achieving the creation of Ogoja State.

Alobi commended the people of the affected areas for their commitment to peace, unity, and socio-economic development.

He noted that Etung, Boki, Ikom, and Obubra are key pillars upon which the proposed Ogoja State would rely for socio-economic transformation if created.

According to him, “Your role, individually and collectively, in promoting peace and stability in these areas cannot be overemphasized.

“As such, I want to appeal for cooperation, particularly from politicians and those in positions of authority, to support the actualization of Ogoja State.”

Alobi also stressed the need for continuous engagement and participation to accelerate the dream of Ogoja State creation.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the event, Pam Ogar (rtd), called on all sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, to unite and see Ogoja State as a project that will foster growth and development.

He encouraged the four Local Government Areas to embrace love and unity, stressing that “without love, there will be no unity, and without unity, there will be no development.”

Ogar emphasized that Ogoja, as an old province in Nigeria, deserves urgent attention and urged lawmakers from the zone to remain steadfast in their efforts until Ogoja State becomes a reality.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

