State Creation: Anioma Secures Over Two-Thirds Constitutional Requirement

The push for the creation of Anioma State has gained significant momentum with the reported endorsement of about 90 Senators, including principal officers and influential members of the 10th National Assembly.

This figure surpasses the two-thirds constitutional requirement of 67 Senate members by 23 signatories.

It was gathered that any proposal for state creation must be backed by at least two-thirds of the Senate to scale through.

Among the Senators who have reportedly thrown their weight behind the proposed state are Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Minority Leader Abba Patrick Moro, former Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, and Senator Victor Umeh, among others.

The Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, had on May 27, 2025, written a letter to the Senate President, seeking the individual and collective support of his colleagues for the creation of Anioma State.

Nwoko argued that the proposal is rooted in principles of national development, equity, justice, and federal balance.

The initiative is formally contained in Senate Bill 481, which is currently under consideration as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

With strong bipartisan support and sustained legislative advocacy, political analysts believe the proposal stands a good chance of succeeding within the National Assembly and gaining public acceptance across the country.