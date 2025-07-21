State Creation: Anioma Secures Over 2/3 Constitutional Requirement

The chances for creation of Anioma State received a boost with an endorsement of about 90 Senators, including principal officers and other influential members of the 10th National Assembly.

This is about 23 signatories more that the constitutional requirement. It was gathered that for any proposal for state creation to scale through, it must be endorsed by two-thirds members of the Senate, which is 67.

Among Senators said to have supported the proposed state are Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and his opposition counterpart, Abba Patrick Moro Others are former Chief of the Senate Orji Uzor Kalu, former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole, and his Bayelsa counterpart, Seriake Dickson, as well Sen. Victor Umeh, among others.