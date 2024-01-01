State capture, weak institutions threat to our democracy – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s presidential poll, Peter Obi, has bemoaned the growing frustration in the country amid soaring inflation and worsening poverty.

In his New Year message, the ex-Anambra State governor identified the weakening of national institutions and state capture by people in government, as threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests.

“This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation.”

Obi called for the separation of powers between the three independent arms of government and between the federating units.

“In a democratic and secular country like ours, there must be full respect for the separation of powers between the three independent arms of government, as well as between the federating units.

“For instance, the National Assembly should devote time and commit themselves to diligent performance of their functions like the 2024 budget that requires their prudent examination and subsequent patriotic-oriented approval or rejection.

“We must work assiduously to avoid drifting to a one-party state, or a situation, where the Federal Government intervenes unduly in the internal affairs of the states, particularly in circumstances where national security is not threatened.

“We at the Labour Party have undertaken in the national interest and in our undying commitment to a new Nigeria that is possible, to remain firmly in opposition and as such, must remain focused going forward. Our collective role in nation-building remains fundamental and obligatory.”

The businessman, who was in Plateau State over the weekend to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the Christmas Eve terror attacks, lamented the security and economic situation in the country.

He said: “Peace and security continue to elude us with the rising level of bloodletting deeply troubling and sometimes beyond a war situation. A situation where hundreds of Nigerians are violently killed in December alone is deeply sad and unacceptable.

“While we pray for the repose of the departed souls, we demand that the Federal Government must do whatever is required to bring the perpetrators to justice and permanently stop a re-occurrence in any part of Nigeria.”