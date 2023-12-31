State Capture, Weak Institutions Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy – Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the state of affairs in the country in 2023 and called for the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Obi who was the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, in his New Year message, identified the weakening of national institutions and state capture by people in government, as threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, for the country to move forward, Nigeria’s politics should not be left in the hands of people he called “transactional politicians.”

He noted that the nation’s resources were left in the hands of few individuals and private interests.

“This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation,” he warned.

Obi called for the separation of powers between the three independent arms of government, as well as between the federating units.

He argued that members of the National Assembly should devote time and commit themselves “to diligent performance of their functions like the 2024 budget that requires their prudent examination and subsequent patriotic-oriented approval or rejection.”

The former governor regretted that good governance, inclusive development, and accountable leadership expected in a functional democracy, have continued to elude Nigeria, but said the people should “be consistent and resolute in our demand for rule of law, regulatory quality, and government effectiveness for transformative solutions to a litany of our social problems.”

The former LP candidate who was in Plateau State over the weekend to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the Christmas Eve terror attack, lamented the security and economic situation in the country.

“Peace and security continue to elude us with the rising level of bloodletting deeply troubling and sometimes beyond a war situation. A situation where hundreds of Nigerians are violently killed in December alone is deeply sad and unacceptable.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls departed, we demand that the Federal Government must do whatever is required to bring the perpetrators to justice and permanently stop a re-occurrence in any part of Nigeria.

“Our economy remains confusing and depressing with unemployment, inflation, poverty, inequality, and other key socio-economic variables all negative and worsening.

“As Nigeria is the only country we have, deeply endowed but lacking in good leadership, we will continue to seek a new Nigeria that we know is possible,” he advised.

Obi also warned against Nigeria drifting to a one-party state and expressed worry over a situation where the Federal Government intervenes unduly in the internal affairs of the states, particularly in circumstances where national security is not threatened.

“We in the Labour Party have undertaken in the national interest and in our undying commitment to a new Nigeria that is possible, to remain firmly in opposition and as such, must remain focused going forward. Our collective role in nation-building remains fundamental and obligatory.

“I am involved in the struggle for a new Nigeria that is possible and works for all and will remain passionately committed to the crusade. I therefore implore you all who strive for a new Nigeria to remain fully engaged, committed, and resilient as it is and will be possible.

“The events of the past year are now part of our national history. As we trudge on, we remain mindful of the state of our nation, and that our best hopes and aspirations remain largely unfulfilled,” he added.

Obi stated that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election would continue to remain a reference point, and expressed gratitude to Nigerians and the Obident family “for their loyalty, resilience, tenacity, and commitment to true democracy.

“We will continue ongoing discussions and efforts for the Labour Party to adjust to our new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

“We will continue to constructively engage all Nigerians and our friends, who have now realised the vast implications of the road not taken; and the folly of national interest decisions predicated on sentiments and primordial interests.”