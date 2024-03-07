Startups: NITDA, NCC Urge Stakeholders To Collaborate on Infrastructure Deficits

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have urged stakeholders to collaborate and address the in- frastructure deficit hindering the progress of tech startups in Nigeria. The regulatory agencies made the call during the recent NITDA Co-Create West Africa Tech Expo held in Lagos. According to NITDA, the event organised in partnership with GAGE Award was designed to showcase innovative businesses locally and across the globe with a physical presence in Nigeria. According to the Information Technology (IT) sector regulatory agency, the show in Lagos with the theme, “Evolve”, was in line with its Strategic Road-map and Action Plan 2.0. Speaking at the event, the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said both the government and the stakeholders needed to work together to nurture the younger ones and help them to transform their ideas from conceptualisation to impact.

“We need to help our start-ups to have access to capital that will enhance their ideas and provide a platform for them to network and learn from the ecosystem,” he said. While acknowledging that the Nigerian Startup Act Implementation is one of the several initiatives under the pillar, the NITDA Chief urged the participants to forge a strategic partnership and collaborate to develop the ecosystem. He said: “This event is one of them. This is a private-public partnership. We co-created the conference, and the conference itself to promote co- creation. “We do a lot of these activities. We believe no one should live in isolation, so we need to work as an ecosystem to create value together.” Inuwa equally used the occasion to share the NITDA’s new Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2024-2027, which is in sync with one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s defined priority areas of “Accelerating Diversification through Industrialisation and Digitisation” with the participants who were majorly IT stakeholders and tech enthusiasts.

He maintained that for the ecosystem to succeed, stakeholders must join hands with the government to build a strong institution which could only be achieved by transforming government’s services into solutions. Also speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, advised that Nigeria should approach the tech global market with a clear understanding of its strengths, challenges, and realistic potential. Maida, who was represent- ed by the Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, observed that though the country possesses a three-prong comparative advantage of a vibrant and youthful population, strategic location, and the gateway to the African market, Nigeria must be ready to also confront the challenges that threaten to impede its progress. He also identified infra- structure deficits, unreliable power supply, and poor Inter- net connectivity as some of the barriers that affect investors and innovators.

He admonished that Nigeria should focus on “fostering an enabling environment that nurtures innovation, promotes entrepreneurship, and addresses the underlying infrastructure and infra- structure challenges.” He stated: “The nation must leverage unique strengths such as a deep understanding of local markets to develop solutions that address the needs and preferences of not just African consumers but the world at large.”