Startups: Nigerian Firms, Others Raised $550m To Emerge Tops In 2024

As the year 2025 opens for another investment and business drive, technology is certain to define a number of engagements, especially with the growing rates of startups.

At the close of business in the outgone year, 2024, some African startups, despite the challenging business environment, were able to raise their heads above the waters while others drowned.

While some successfully went through the tide, others, including two Nigerian registered firms, made remarkable presence, thereby emerging among the top 10 in fund raising to strengthen their investments, and alongside others closing the year with $550 million in that regard.

According to a report by disruptafrica. com, 2024, like 2023, was a tough year for African tech startup funding, as the sector continues to feel the effects of the global capital shortage.

Nonetheless, funding is starting to return to the ecosystem, giving us hope that 2025 will be a better year. Here, we take a look at the 10 biggest rounds from 2024.

MNT-Halan ($157.5m) In July, Egyptian fintech company MNTHalan raised $157.5 million in funding to support its imminent geographical expansion.

Founded in 2018, MNT-Halan was created to digitally bank the unbanked and substitute cash with electronic solutions. The MNTHalan digital ecosystem includes small and micro business lending, payments, consumer finance, and e-commerce.

It is now set for international expansion after raising $157.5 million in capital, with $40 million of that coming from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Other investors were Development Partners International, Lorax Capital Partners, and funds managed by Apis Partners LLP, Lunate, and GB Corp.

Moniepoint ($110 million) In October, Nigerian fintech startup Moniepoint raised $110 million in Series C equity funding to accelerate its growth across Africa, making it Africa’s latest unicorn.

Founded as TeamApt in 2015 by Tosin Eniolorunda and Felix Ike, Moniepoint is an all-in-one financial ecosystem, helping 10 million businesses and individuals access seamless payments, banking, credit, and business management tools.

As Nigeria’s largest merchant acquirer, it powers most of the country’s point of sale (POS) transactions. Through its subsidiaries, processes $17 billion monthly for its customers while operating profitably.

The company’s $110 million Series C investment was led by Development Partners International’s African Development Partners (ADP) III fund – a premier fund focused on Africa.

Other new investors include Google’s Africa Investment Fund and Verod Capital – a leading African private equity firm. Global impact firm, Lightrock, an existing investor, also participated.

Moove ($100 million) In March, Moove, an African mobility fintech that offers vehicle financing to ridehailing and delivery app drivers, raised $100 million in a funding round as it plots expansion into new markets.

The round was led by Uber and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. NALA ($40 million) In July, Tanzania-founded fintech startup NALA raised $40 million to fuel its international expansion and launch its own payment rails for Africa and beyond.

NALA is an African payments company and money transfer app that enables users to make secure and reliable payments from Europe, the UK and US to Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Ghana in seconds.

Last year, it launched in the European Union (EU), adding 19 new countries to its list of send countries and aiding its mission of connecting Africans globally.

It is planning further growth, and further international expansion, after raising US$40 million in Series A funding, in a round led by Acrew Capital with participation from DST Global Partners, Amplo, Norrsken22 and HOF Capital, and angels such as Ryan King and Vlad Tenev.

The new funding will help NALA’s consumer business expand beyond Africa, building services for the global migrant diaspora.

It was also help build Rafiki, its new B2B payments platform, which is designed to lay the payment rails for the next billion users.

Yellow Card ($33 million) In October, pan-African fintech startup Yellow Card raised $33 million in Series C funding to drive global expansion and strategic initiatives, taking its total equity funding to $85 million.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019, Yellow Card has become the largest and first licensed Stablecoin on/off ramp on the African continent.

It has operations spanning 20 African countries and over $3 billion in transactions facilitated across the continent.

In September 2022 it announced the close of its $40 million Series B funding round, and it has now followed that up with a $33 million Series C round, led by Blockchain Capital, with participation from Polychain Capital, Third Prime Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Block, Inc., Galaxy Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Hutt Capital, and Winklevoss Capital.

The capital will be applied to fund growth and expansion, particularly through enhancing Yellow Card’s API and widget products – the gateways for international businesses including Coinbase and Block to tap into African markets and for Pan-African companies to easily make international payments and manage their treasury via stablecoins.

SunCulture ($27.5 million) In April, Kenya’s SunCulture, a provider of solar-powered irrigation solutions and agricultural technology to smallholder farmers, raised a $27.5 million Series B funding round to fuel its growth and build new products.

