Startups Find It Difficult To Convince Brands At Early Stage –Akano

Emeka Akano is the Chief Executive Officer of Jara Mobile Limited, a Nigerian startup, which runs an innovative bills payment platform that integrates various retailers into one loyalty programme, giving customers the leeway of doing more with less money. This helps brands to acquire customers more economically and measure their advertising reach effectively. He speaks with PAUL OGBUOKIRI



Jara Mobile Ltd is a thriving tech company, what is its area of interest?

Our venture is centered around helping African consumers save money on their routine payments. By integrating different retailers in one loyalty programme, consumers are able to save across a wide range of their expenses – from food, to shopping and entertainment. This would enable consumers to do more with less money, while also helping retailers save a lot of money on their marketing and advertising spend.

Our flagship product ‘Jara app’ enables consumers in Nigeria to earn rewards when they pay for their routine bills and to redeem those rewards as discounts across a variety of their favorite retailers/brands.

In summary we reward consumers’ routine bill payments, which results in cash savings for them while also enabling retailers to maximize their marketing budget, the result being a win-win model. Brands on the other hand leverage Jara’s platform to reach out to targeted audiences and gain consumer insight. This leads to a win-win situation for both brands and the users. Ultimately, this will allow users to save on other things that suit their lifestyle while making payment for routine bills.

What is the revenue model the Jara App has for users?

We’ve made it possible in a way that for every transaction the power is in the hands of the users to choose the kind of rewards that they want. The revenue model of Jara is interesting, considering that Nigerians are usually skeptical of freebies. However, the model appears to be quite simple. Rather than advertising on a billboard or exploring other traditional forms of advertisement, Jara convinces the brands to give a fraction of their advertising budget as a discount to customers. This strategy enables the brands to reach their targeted audience/customers while reducing the cost of advertisement. And as a re-seller, Jara makes a certain commission on the airtime purchase.

Who is your target market, or should I say your niche market?

In the course of maintaining an open relationship with brands, Jara is well positioned to negotiate more discount coupons for users. However, this is yet to take a complete form as the merchants currently available on Jara are still few. The problem with this is that users are restricted to offerings from a handful of merchants which may not necessarily cater for their specific needs.

This is a problem; however, it is not peculiar to Jara alone. In recent times, startups often find it difficult to convince brands to come on board at an early stage. Jara founders have no problem with this. They hope that more brands will hop on and deals on their site will become consumer- specific in no time. So far, the choice of brand selections is based on market demand. In doing our pilot, food coupons have been more appealing to users.

What are the company’s unique selling points that give consumers extra value on their bill?

We are the only bills payment platform that on one hand gives consumers extra value on their bill payment transaction in addition to the convenience we provide for them from their mobile phone, we further ensure they enjoy savings on their routine expenses at their favourite brands by ensuring that they get quality discount coupons to their favourite brands each time they pay their bills through our app.

On the other hand, we help brands to acquire customers more economically, help them measure the results of their advertising efforts more precisely as it affects their bottom line.

In summary, our uniqueness lies in our win-win business model where consumers and brands enjoy convenience and cost savings benefits alike.

How has the market responded to your products?

The market has reacted very positively to our innovative product, even before we launched the very first version at the end of 2016, our social media followership grew to over 15,000+ followers who were all eager to use the app.

We’ve also gotten interests from a number of top brands in Nigeria across the food, entertainment, shopping and service categories as we call them. So, we have two-fold of clientele, one is the consumers who pay routine bills; while the other are the brands who are constantly seeking to attract new customers innovatively and cost effectively and also keen to retain them.

What are the ambitions of the company?

We’re basically at a point where we feel comfortable with the product, our users and the revenue.

Jara is focused on smartphone users, who apparently constitute a large part of the Nigerian population. And as smartphone and internet penetration (currently at 38 per cent) continue to increase in the coming years, bill payment is looking likely to be done virtually and through the convenience of a mobile phone

However, our big plans and ambitions in the next five years include expanding to other African countries like Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda to name a few.

We believe moving into other African markets would ensure we are course with our mission of helping African consumers save money on their routine payments while helping brands maximise their marketing budgets.

To that end, we are prospecting for the right type of investor to come on board our seed round to help us accelerate our growth and capture market share quickly, the type of investors who understand technology and would also play a pivotal role in getting us strategic partnership that would further foster the achievements of our goals.