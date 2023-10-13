Startup to Empower 125,000 Nigerian Farmers

Agricultural technology company, ThriveAgric, has launched a new project to empower 125,000 smallholder farmers with financial inclusion access. Known as AYuTe (Agriculture, Youth and Technology), the project will be rolled out in partnership with global nonprofit organisation, Heifer International.

Over the next 12 months, ThriveAgric and its technical partners will facilitate the opening of bank accounts for the farmers across eight northern states including Adamawa, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Bauchi, giving them access to debit cards and other various financial services.

The project will be in fulfilment of winning the 2022 edition of the annual Agriculture, Youth and Technology (AYuTe) Africa Challenge, an initiative of Heifer International. In addition to employing over 200 young people to execute this project, ThriveAgric will also be providing 1,000 Point of Sale (POS) devices to selected Nigerian youths to boost and provide additional income to their families.

According to the EFInA Access to Financial Services Survey 2020, only 51 per cent of Nigerian adults use formal financial services with women being continuously more excluded than men. The report particularly highlights that large gaps in financial access remain for some of Nigeria’s most financially excluded groups with adults in northern Nigeria significantly more financially excluded than those in the South of Nigeria.

Of this group, rural adults are even more excluded than those in urban areas and this translates to very limited access to funding or funding options. ThriveAgric will therefore be approaching this project with a gender lens to ensure that at least 40 percent of the targeted beneficiaries in the eight northern states of Nigeria, including smallholder farmers, POS operators and project employees are women.