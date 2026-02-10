Startup: Nigeria Records 17% Decline In Funding To $443

Areport released recently has revealed that Nigeria came behind three other African countries in startup funding last year. According to data from Africa: The Big Deal, the four biggest markets attracted 82 per cent of all startup funding in 2025, a share that has remained largely unchanged since 2019.

Together, the Big Four represents about 30 per cent of Africa’s population and roughly 40 per cent of its nominal GDP, underscoring their outsized influence on the continent’s innovation ecosystem. The data revealed that Nigeria was the only Big Four market to register a decline in 2025.

Startups in the country raised $343 million, down 17 per cent from the previous year. Its share of Africa’s total funding fell from 19 per cent in 2024 to 11 per cent, the lowest level recorded since tracking began in 2019.

It further pointed out that equity financing, which accounted for 83 per cent of Nigerian funding, dropped by 22 per cent year-on-year, adding that despite this downturn, Nigeria remained the continent’s leading market by deal volume, with 86 startups raising at least $100,000, although this represented a 14 per cent decline from 2024.

Africa’s startup funding landscape continues to be dominated by a familiar group of countries. For the seventh consecutive year, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa – collectively known as the ”Big Four” – accounted for the vast majority of venture funding on the continent.

Africa Business Communities report that this dominance was consistent across both equity and debt financing, with each category also standing at 82 per cent. However, the picture shifts when measured by the number of funded companies.

While 64 per cent of startups that raised capital in 2025 were based in the Big Four, concentration increased at higher deal sizes. More than 80 per cent of companies raising $10 million or more were headquartered in these markets, compared with 69 per cent in the $1 million–$10 million range and 56 per cent among startups raising between $100,000 and $1 million.

These figures suggest that while capital remains heavily concentrated, smaller deals are gradually spreading beyond the traditional hubs. Kenya emerged as Africa’s top startup market in 2025, raising nearly $1 billion – its strongest performance since 2022 and almost one-third of total continental funding.

Overall investment in the country grew by 52 per cent year-on-year. Debt financing dominated Kenya’s market, accounting for $582 million, or 60 per cent of total funding, while equity investment reached $383 million, nearly doubling from the previous year.

Much of this growth was driven by major energy and off-grid power companies, including d.light, Sun King, M-Kopa, Burn and PowerGen. Despite strong funding volumes, the number of Kenyan startups raising at least $100,000 declined by 23 per cent to 75, marking the weakest performance on this metric among the Big Four.

Egypt ranked second, with startups raising $614 million, representing 20 per cent of Africa’s total funding. Investment grew by 51 per cent year-onyear, mirroring Kenya’s pace. Funding was evenly split between equity and debt, with Egypt also emerging as the continent’s secondlargest recipient of debt financing at $278 million.

A total of 61 Egyptian startups raised $100,000 or more in 2025, placing the country fourth by deal volume. South Africa followed closely in third place, attracting $600 million in funding, up 51 per cent from 2024 and accounting for 19 per cent of the continental total.

Unlike Kenya and Egypt, South Africa’s market was overwhelmingly equity-driven. More than 90 per cent of funding – $545 million – came from equity rounds, giving the country the largest share of equity investment in Africa at 29 per cent. The number of startups raising at least $100,000 rose sharply to 83, a 63 per cent year-on-year increase, lifting South Africa to second place by deal count.

Outside the dominant quartet, several markets recorded notable gains in 2025. Senegal ranked fifth with $157 million in funding, largely driven by Wave’s $137 million debt round. Benin followed in sixth place with $100 million, almost entirely from a single Spiro funding round.

A group of emerging markets raised between $10 million and $100 million across North, West and East Africa. These included Morocco ($58 million), Ghana ($56 million), Tunisia ($37 million), Togo ($31 million), Côte d’Ivoire ($28 million), Rwanda ($25 million), Uganda ($22 million) and Mali ($18 million). Eight additional countries attracted between $1 million and $10 million, while six recorded limited deal activity.

However, in 26 African countries, no startup deals above $100,000 were identified in 2025, highlighting persistent gaps in access to capital. When measured by deal volume rather than funding value, the rankings shift. Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda joined the Big Four in the top 10 markets by number of funded ventures.

At the regional level, Eastern Africa emerged as the leading destination for startup capital in 2025, capturing 34 per cent of total funding. Western Africa followed with 24%, ahead of Northern Africa (23%), Southern Africa (19%) and Central Africa (0.1%). This distribution closely mirrors 2024 patterns, although Western Africa’s share declined slightly, largely due to Nigeria’s weaker performance.

Over the longer term, the regional balance has shifted markedly. In 2021, Western Africa dominated with 48 per cent of total funding, while Eastern Africa accounted for just 14 per cent.

By contrast, in 2025, Eastern Africa led by value, while Western Africa ranked first by deal volume, accounting for 29 per cent of startups raising at least $100,000. Eastern Africa followed with 27 per cent, ahead of Northern Africa (23%), Southern Africa (18%) and Central Africa (2%).