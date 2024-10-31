Startup Chile, Techstars Helped Refine Our Business Model – Bernard

Share

The Co-founder of Yativo, Mike Bernard, has emphasised the crucial support the company has received from Techstars and Startup Chile.

Mike reflected on how both organisations have significantly contributed to Yativo’s growth and development in the competitive fintech landscape.

Mike, who relocated from Africa to Chile through the help of Startup Chile, said that the government-funded programme was the foundation for the growth and expansion of his startup in the region.

When asked about Techstars, he explained: “Techstars has provided us with invaluable mentorship and resources that have helped refine our business model.”

Mike also noted that guidance from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts has been instrumental in shaping Yativo’s strategic direction.

Additionally, he praised Startup Chile for facilitating Yativo’s engagement with a vibrant local startup ecosystem.

“The connections and insights we’ve gained through Startup Chile have allowed us to better understand the diverse needs of our users across Latin America,” he explained.

With this strong foundation, Yativo is excited to continue its mission of creating accessible financial solutions for all.

Bernard’s comments underscore the importance of community and support in driving innovation and success in the fintech sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: