Starting And Finishing Well – Your Kingdom Heritage (1)

“Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit. Ecclesiastes 7:8 “Endings are better than beginnings. Sticking to it is better than standing out”. (MSG) The beginning of your life is matter, the beginning of a thing is matter, but as crucial as it may be, maybe for record purpose, for other generations but what matters most is the end.

It is not how you start, but how you finish. You cannot rejoice at the starting point of your race. It is only a record. But when you run the race, and you do not cross the finish line, you cannot wear the victor’s crown. There are so many dangers attached to starting better, starting wonderfully but finishing poorly. To start a thing is not a crime but the ability to see to that thing working and effectively is a challenge many are facing.

Starting anointing is good for record only. But finisher’s anointing is the best. In the book of Luke 14:28-30 “For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it? Lest haply, after he hath laid the foundation, and is not able to finish it, all that behold it begins to mock him, saying, “This man began to build, and was not able to finish.”

Counting the cost to start a thing is very crucial to that thing. The ignorance of not counting the cost of starting always engenders poor finishing. In the cause of starting that business, how prepared are you? The project you have in mind to execute, have you counted the cost? The degree you are pursuing, will you be able to pay the price? That trade you are doing, won’t you compromise your stand?

The beginning of a thing is matter but not that matter, but the end of a thing is the best once it’s positive. Starting well and finishing strong is your kingdom heritage. Our Lord Jesus has the finishing grace and because of it He completes and perfects everything He starts. That uncommon or unusual power and push is the finishing grace.

As you pursue your goal and daily tapping from heavenly resources, the finishing grace will assist you to become who you are created to be and do what you couldn’t do in your natural strength. We have come to realize that it is “Not by power nor by might but by His spirit, said the Lord of hosts’ ‘. Good starts are wonderful and exciting but the important thing is to finish well and strong.

In life, you will notice that a good start is often not enough to get us to the finishing line. Starting strong is no guarantee for finishing strong. Indeed, many people are excited to start a race, business, college and relationship as well as start a New Year but not all who start well finish well and strong. Some drop out of the way for several reasons while a couple of others are favored to finish well and still others finish well and strong.

The same happens in team sports like soccer, basketball and football, etc. Some fail to make the final team for the championship. Others had not too good a day or got wounded in the course of the game and were replaced. Similar thing occurs in a race.

Starting strong is good. Finishing strong is epic. Jesus had the power to finish whatever He started. That was why the writer of the book of Hebrew admonishes, thus: “Looking unto Jesus the Author and Finisher of our faith”. Hebrews 12:2 Our Lord Jesus has the finishing grace and because of it He completes and perfects everything He starts.

As children of God, we should have known that God has not only given us the grace to start but also the one to finish whatever we start. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”. Phil 4:13.

What to do to start well and finish strong?

1.Let Jesus be involved in your starting. If Jesus is in your journey, no matter what, you will scale through and arrive early. The assignment Jesus is not involve will end up in catastrophe.

2.Remain disciplined and focused. Fear a man who is focus. It is a matter of time, his vision and dream will speak. A focus less man is a dangerous man, don’t follow them, if you have them around you.

3.Be sincere to yourself. There is no wisdom in deception. Why must you deceive yourself. What is the gain you want to get in not been sincere to yourself. Who are you pleasing of not been sincere to yourself. It is wise to study your strong and weak points of your life. By maximising your strong points. And never expose yourself in your weak areas.

4.Avoid comparison. Why the comparison? Is it to show the stuff you are made of. This will not put bread on your table, you should know this.

5.Be mentally, emotionally, and spiritually strong.