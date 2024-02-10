StarTimes To Beam Eagles, Elephants Match Live

The AFCON 2023 final is upon us, and the tension is thicker than this February harmattan! The match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will be aired this Sunday at 9pm, live and in HD on StarTimes’s Sports Premium and Beta Sports channels.

While bookmakers favour the Super Eagles of Nigeria, with odds swaying slightly in their direction, the Elephants of Ivory Coast stand ready to charge and rewrite the script. This clash promises not just a battle for the coveted trophy, but a captivating duel of tactical finesse, unwavering determination, and passionate home support.

The Super Eagles entered the competition with low expectations from Nigerian fans but have defiled all odds to be the Centre of attention in the country. Osimhen’s blistering pace, strong defence and keeper Nwabali’s dominance have been key factors in their success.

The Ivorians, roared on by a passionate home crowd, have transformed from a poor start in the group stage to a force to contend with. Nigeria defeat- ed Ivory Coast in the group stage match. While the odds favour Nigeria, the final is far from a foregone conclusion. Both teams possess unique strengths and weaknesses.