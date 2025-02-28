Startimes Returns With Hello Chinese Season 2

Share

As globalisation deepens, the demand for cross-cultural communication continues to grow. China, with its profound historical heritage, is drawing increasing global attention to its language and culture.

To meet the growing demand for Chinese language learning among African audiences and further enhance China-Africa cultural exchange and mutual learning, StarTimes has once again partnered with the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) to launch ‘Hello Chinese Season 2’ in 2025.

The programme, which returned on December 31, 2024, on ST Sino Drama and ST Guide E channels, is designed to provide African audiences with a unique Chinese learning experience, enriched with fresh content and vibrant formats.

Compared to 2024, ‘Hello Chinese Season 2’ boasts richer and more diversecontent, featuring special episodes and a fun Chinese language teaching segment designed to inspire learning enthusiasm and improve effectiveness through “edutainment.”

These innovative additions not only make the program more captivating but also broaden viewers’ learning pathways. In addition to the original Chinese language explanations and cultural showcases, the new season introduces exclusive YCT and HSK lessons.

By employing interactive games, situational simulations, and fable stories, the program transforms Chinese learning into an engaging and enjoyable experience.

Viewers can acquire practical vocabulary and expressions while participating in entertaining challenges that reinforce learning outcomes.

Building on last year’s broadcast model, ‘Hello Chinese Season 2’ expands with even more intriguing content, broadcasting five episodes weekly on ST Sino Drama and ST Guide E channels. This flexible schedule across multiple platforms ensures viewers can learn Chinese at their convenience and gain knowledge efficiently.

In 2025, ‘Hello Chinese Season 2’ brings African audiences a programme filled with fun language lessons, cultural immersion, and special episodes that celebrate the elegance of the Chinese language and culture.

From practical language acquisition to entertaining challenges, viewers will discover the boundless charm of Chinese culture in this colorful and dynamic show. Stay tuned and join us in exploring the beauty of the Chinese language through ‘Hello Chinese Season 2’.

