StarTimes Launches World-Shattering Feat On China’s Long March For African Viewers

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Chinese Red Army’s Long March, digital TV provider StarTimes has launched a compelling new studio series titled A World-Shattering Feat, designed specifically to resonate with African viewers.

The 10-episode series blends historical drama, documentary footage, and visual art, offering a rich, educational experience across the continent.

Each 15-minute episode features an African presenter guiding audiences through the key events of the Long March, using powerful scenes from acclaimed Chinese films such as The Long March and The Great Turning Point.

The storytelling is further enhanced by digitally animated historical paintings, including Red Army Crossing the Grassland, and animated route maps that illustrate the epic 9,000-kilometer journey taken by the Red Army in the 1930s.

“This is not just about China’s past,” said host Faraji in the premiere episode. “To understand the Long March is to understand why China cherishes peace and development.”

The program is already generating strong reactions from African viewers, many of whom draw parallels between China’s revolutionary journey and Africa’s independence movements. A Mozambican viewer, Fernando, shared:

“The Red Army’s survival against impossible odds mirrors our fathers’ independence struggles.”

This connection highlights the series’ goal of creating cultural dialogue between Africa and China—an effort that has not gone unnoticed by the media, with several outlets describing it as a “heroic narrative that ignites spiritual dialogue.”

A World-Shattering Feat is airing in over 40 African countries and regions via the ST Sino Drama Channel.

New episodes premiere every Saturday at 17:00 GMT, with repeat airings on Sundays at the same time. The entire series is also available on demand through the StarTimes ON app, making it accessible to both satellite and mobile viewers.

The series is part of StarTimes’ broader strategy to promote “Chinese content, African expression”, an initiative that seeks to present Chinese history and culture through localized, relatable storytelling.

By featuring African hosts and cultural context, the show aims to foster cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.

While focused on one of China’s most significant historical events, the series also champions universal values like endurance, sacrifice, and hope for a better future themes that continue to resonate with audiences across national and cultural boundaries.

