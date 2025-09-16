StarTimes Launches Second Season Of ‘Hello Chinese’

StarTimes has announced the return of its educational and cultural programme, Hello Chinese, for a second season. The show, which airs across Nigeria and other African countries, seeks to introduce viewers to the Chinese language while offering insights into China’s diverse cultural heritage.

Co-produced by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China’s Ministry of Education and StarTimes, the program aims to provide audiences with an engaging way to experience the country’s traditions, history, and daily life.

The second season focuses on making Chinese language learning more approachable. Through its “Chinese Reading and Writing” segment, viewers are introduced to step-by-step pronunciation, character formation, and sentence construction. The format is designed to cater to beginners as well as those with a casual interest in the language.

According to StarTimes, the program is part of its broader effort to promote cross-cultural understanding by showcasing aspects of Chinese society beyond entertainment and current affairs.