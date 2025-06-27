Startimes Brings Long March Story To African Viewers

To mark the 90th anniversary of the Chinese Red Army’s Long March, StarTimes has launched a special 10-episode studio series titled A World Shattering Feat, designed to introduce the historic event to African audiences through a mix of drama, documentary, and art.

Each 15-minute episode features an African presenter recounting major moments of the Long March using scenes from Chinese films such as The Long March and The Great Turning Point.

Alongside this, rarely seen paintings like Red Army Crossing the Grassland are digitally animated, and route maps are displayed to create what the producers describe as “an immersive history classroom.”

“This is not just about China’s past,” says host Faraji in Episode 1. “To understand the Long March is to understand why China cherishes peace and development.”

The series has drawn reactions from African viewers who see parallels between China’s historic journey and struggles on the continent.

One Mozambican viewer, Fernando, said: “The Red Army’s survival against impossible odds mirrors our fathers’ independence struggles.”

The program has also attracted media attention. According to coverage in several outlets, it contains “heroic narratives that ignite spiritual dialogue between Africa and China.”

A World-Shattering Feat is being broadcast in more than 40 countries and regions across Africa through the ST Sino Drama Channel.

New episodes premiere every Saturday at 17:00 GMT, with repeats on Sundays at the same time. All episodes are also available on demand through the StarTimes ON app.