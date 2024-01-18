StarTimes Beams Match Live

The air crackles with anticipation in Cote d’Ivoire as two African football giants, Nigeria and the host nation, lock horns in a must- win clash today in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Both teams hold fond memories of their 2013 AFCON quarter-final encounter, where the Super Eagles soared to victory over the Les Elephants. But today’s showdown holds a different kind of allure – a place in the knockout stages. The match will air on Sports Premium, channel 252 or 246, on StarTimes as well as on StarTimes-ON mobile app.

Nigeria, who stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their opening match, desperately need a win to reignite their title aspirations. The Equatoria Guineans, meanwhile, will look to build on their surprise result and upset the apple cart again against Guinea-Bissau at 3:00 PM, also on the Sports Premium channel.